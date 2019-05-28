Bottleneck Gallery has just unveiled a series of gorgeous Nightmare on Elm Street prints from artist Matthew Peak, and they’re a must-have for any Freddy fan. The prints feature the original poster art for the first Nightmare on Elm Street movie, as well as new art created for Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare. See the Nightmare on Elm Street prints below.

First up, here are the posters for the original film – one with text, one without. The details:

A Nightmare on Elm Street by Matthew Peak; 23-color screen print 24 x 36 inches. Signed and hand-numbered timed edition. You have two options here: $85 for a print signed by signed by Matthew Peak or $135 signed by Matthew Peak and Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp. As for the textless version: that’s also a 23-color screen print at 24 x 36 inches, with a signed and hand-numbered edition of 150, running for $175.

And then we have posters for Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare. Look, this movie is bad – it’s one of the worst sequels, honestly. But this poster is gorgeous. I don’t care for this film, but I’d gladly hang this on my wall. Here are the details.

With text: 20-color screen print, 24 x 36 inches, signed and hand-numbered edition of 150, $75. Without text: 20-color screen print 24 x 36 inches, signed and hand-numbered edition of 50, $85.

If you want to score these, act fast – they’re selling out as we speak. You can purchase them from Bottleneck Gallery.