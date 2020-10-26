What’s this? What’s this? Christmas has come early for The Nightmare Before Christmas fans, who now have the chance to buy Danny Elfman‘s wonderful soundtrack for the 1993 stop-motion animated classic as a limited edition vinyl release. Mondo is releasing a limited edition The Nightmare Before Christmas Vinyl, which features art by director Tim Burton himself. /Film is exclusively debuting the first look at the vinyl jacket art by Burton, which you can see below.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Vinyl Cover Art

Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is releasing a limited edition The Nightmare Before Christmas vinyl of Danny Elfman’s iconic soundtrack for the spooky holiday musical. Which holiday? Well, there is plenty of time to have that debate, as the vinyl goes on sale this October — on the cusp of Halloween and just as the Christmas festivities are starting to ramp up.

Spencer Hickman, Head of Mondo Music, said in a statement that the Nightmare Before Christmas vinyl is intended as the perfect holiday gift:

“I’m thrilled that we are releasing our version of the Disney holiday classic Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas this October. Masterfully Created by Tim Burton and impeccably scored by Danny Elfman. A soundtrack for the ages, these songs and stories are indelibly burnt into pop culture and continue to inspire awe and wonder some twenty-seven years after its initial release in theaters. Our special edition of this beloved soundtrack has been remastered especially for vinyl by James Plotkin and features stunning artwork by none-other than Tim Burton himself. Pressed across two beautiful 180g colored vinyl records inspired by both Jack Skellington & Sally, this is one stocking filler you do not want to miss out on this holiday season.”

Only 5,000 units of the limited edition vinyl will be sold, at $35 each. The vinyl release, pressed on 2x 180 Gram colored vinyl (Disc One – Jack Stripes & Disc Two Sally Swirl), features the soundtrack and score by Elfman, with the original artwork by Burton on the jacket cover, which you can see above. Contrary to the film’s stop-motion animated look, the hand-drawn art appears to be from Burton’s original character designs and doodles.

You can see the rest of the artwork for the vinyl, including the gatefold and the separate colored records, below.

Here is the track listing for The Nightmare Before Christmas:

Disc One – Side One

Overture

Opening

This Is Halloween

Jack’s Lament

Doctor Finklestein/In the Forest

What’s This?

Town Meeting Song

Disc One – Side Two

Jack and Sally Montage

Jack’s Obsession

Kidnap the Sandy Claws

Making Christmas

Disc Two – Side One

Nabbed

Oogie Boogie’s Song

Sally’s Song

Christmas Eve Montage

Poor Jack

Disc Two – Side Two

To the Rescue

Finale/Reprise

Closing

End Title