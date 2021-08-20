(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Even in the summer, Netflix found time to have lots of fun with the horror genre with releases like the Fear Street trilogy. But now we’re getting closer to spooky season, so it’s time to really break out the pointy-hatted witches and ominous black cats. Nightbooks proves that the streamer isn’t holding back. Here’s what you need to know.

Nightbooks Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Nightbooks comes to Netflix on September 15, 2021, just in time for the spookiest season of the year. And this looks like a Netflix horror movie you can actually watch with your family.

What is Nightbooks?

Nightbooks is based on the novel of the same name and follows two kids forced to serve a very powerful witch. After swearing off writing, a bookish young boy finds himself in a very spooky apartment owned by an evil witch. Keeping him captive, she demands he tell a new story every night in order to survive. While roaming the apartment, he encounters another captive — a girl who teaches him everything he needs to know about surviving the witch’s games. Despite the deadly stakes, Nightbooks is a family movie, with a strong message about self-acceptance. The Hansel and Gretel-esque story sees the kids overcoming their fears, insecurities, and, most importantly, the very dangerous witch.

Nightbooks Synopsis

Check out the official synopsis for Nightbooks:

Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he’s labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he’ll never write again. That’s when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch’s spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch’s wicked whims. With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique – his love for scary stories – and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.

Nightbooks Director, Writers and More

Nightbooks is based on the book by J. A. White and adapted for the screen by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The screenwriters previously collaborated on the 2019 horror film The Cure of La Llorona, and the romantic drama Five Feet Apart. Nightbooks comes from Brightburn director David Yarovesky, with producers Sam Raimi, Romel Adam, Mason Novick, and Michelle Knudsen.

Nightbooks Cast

Winslow Fegley stars as the scary story obsessed Alex, trapped in his apartment by Krysten Ritter‘s evil witch. On a quest to escape her magical grasp, Fegley’s Alex is joined by Lidya Jewett as Yasmin. Fegley recently filled the starring role in the Disney+ original movie, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made while Jewett is best known for appearing in the NBC series Good Girls and the 2016 film Hidden Figures. Krysten Ritter is no stranger to Netflix originals, having previously starred in the titular role of Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Nightbooks Trailer