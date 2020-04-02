Nicole Kidman is set to star in yet another prestige TV series. The Big Little Lies star is set to play one of the two leads in Amazon’s TV series adaptation of Janelle Brown’s forthcoming novel Pretty Things. The Handmaid’s Tale and The Rhythm Section director Reed Morano is set to helm the series.

Variety reports that Nicole Kidman has signed on to play one of the two series leads in Amazon’s Pretty Things cast. Amazon won the rights to the upcoming novel in a “highly competitive situation” with multiple bidders, according to Variety.

Pretty Things, which centers around “two brilliant, damaged women who try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play,” per Variety. One woman is a reluctant grifter who befriends a wealthy “influencer,” and whose “ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.” The book has already garnered buzz for Brown, whose previous novels include All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and This Is Where We Live, enough to get a series adaptation greenlit before the book was even released. Pretty Things will hit bookshelves on April 21, 2020.

Kidman will be producing the series via her Blossom Films banner, in just the latest of the actress’ prestige TV projects. After earning acclaim and an Emmy win for her role in Big Little Lies, which she also executive produced, Kidman has gotten a taste for producing and starring in prestige TV series — most based on novels, many on Liane Moriarty (the author of Big Little Lies) novels. She’s set to star opposite Hugh Grant in HBO’s The Undoing, the release of which was pushed to later this year, and she also has an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers set up at Hulu. Pretty Things sounds right up Kidman’s alley, with its depiction of complicated women at odds with each other.

Brown will be adapting her novel for the small screen as well as executive producing. Morano, who also executive produces, will step behind the camera to helm the series. Per Saari will also serve as executive producer for Blossom Films.