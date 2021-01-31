Nicole Kidman seems to really enjoy doing TV work. Not only did she do both seasons of Big Little Lies and The Undoing for HBO, but she’s also turned in performances on shows like Top of the Lake and is set to star in the upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. And now she’s added yet another series to her resume: Hope, an Amazon series based on the Norweigan film of the same name. The show will follow “twelve days of a family’s Christmas together, the unraveling of a marriage, with six children between them, in this large complicated blended family drama.”

Multiple sources are reporting the news that Nicole Kidman will executive produce and star in Hope, an Amazon series based on the film that’s the Norwegian entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2021 Academy Awards. The film’s official synopsis states: “A couple’s life is torn apart when the wife is diagnosed with brain cancer.” The synopsis for the series has a bit more detail:

With suspense, mystery, tragedy and humor, the series HOPE will chronicle twelve days of a family’s Christmas together, the unravelling of a marriage, with six children between them, in this large complicated blended family drama. Hope is a falling in love again story.

Here’s a trailer for the movie.

When the movie played at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, the festival page called it “A clear-eyed, adult love story about the sacrifices we’re sometimes called upon to make for those closest to us, and a probing exploration of the frenzied, often obsessive, and atomized nature of contemporary life,” and added: “Hope courageously asks us what we really consider important — and whether we can pursue our ambitions while living up to our ideals and obligations.”

The film version was directed by Maria Sødahl and stars Andrea Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård. The Amazon adaptation is being written by Alice Bell, who will also executive produce. Bell is also writing and executive producing The Expatriates, another series that will star Kidman and be produced by her Blossom Films label. The Farewell director Lulu Wang is directing that title.

Kidman’s most recent TV project was HBO’s The Undoing, which by all accounts will be a one-and-done series with no additional seasons. She’s also set to appear in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. Movie-wise, Kidman will appear in The Northman, the latest from The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers. She’s also set to play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. In short, Nicole Kidman is keeping busy.