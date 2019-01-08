Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers is, of course, the main focus of Captain Marvel. But the superhero film also has a few familiar MCU faces backing her up – most notably Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury. Since Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, we’re going to see a much younger, eyepatch-free Nick Fury. And based on the trailers released, Fury almost looks like Carol’s sidekick in the film, hitting the road with her when she crashes to earth. Does that make Captain Marvel a Nick Fury origin story as much as a Carol Danvers origin story?

“There’s a Nick Fury origin story in there,” Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told /Film during a set visit, while also stressing the film is very much a showcase for Carol Danvers. The younger Fury is considering retiring when he first meets Carol. The Cold War has ended, and the life of a super secret agent is no longer as exciting as it once was. All of that changes, of course, when aliens arrive.

Fury and Carol team-up, making Carol the first superhero he’s ever encountered. “She gets to be [his] window to…this entire, bigger universe,” Schrwartz said. “This is a younger Fury who is a little less cocky, a little less sure of himself and his knowledge.” It’s hard to picture Samuel L. Jackson playing a character who isn’t 100% sure of himself, so we’ll have to wait and see how that turns out.

And what about Fury’s famous eyepatch? Are we going to see how he gets that in this film? Schwartz is tight-lipped on that detail. But the film will show “the evolution of Nick Fury from desk jockey to Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” in Schwartz’s words. The executive producer went on to say:

“[The Nick Fury in Captain Marvel is] not burdened by the weight of the world the way he is and he hadn’t come to resent the powers that be in terms of how they view the world and how they view what he does. And the seriousness of the situation. They’re totally unaware of it right now. So his next challenge is convincing them that we do need to enlist people who have extraordinary gifts that can help us defend not just the country but the world.”

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has always been a highlight of the MCU, and it looks as if Captain Marvel is going to give him his biggest role in the franchise yet. On top of that, Jackson has been de-aged via VFX, and the results are both impressive and a little eerie. While I’m all for learning more about Fury, and I like the chemistry he has with Larson in the trailers, I hope Captain Marvel isn’t too focused on his character. It’s Carol’s movie, after all.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019.