In News of the World, Tom Hanks is a Civil War veteran who travels from town to town to read folks the news. Along the way, he comes across an orphaned child (Helena Zengel) and accepts the responsibility of bringing her home. But the journey will not be without peril. The Paul Greengrass-directed film is headed to digital and Blu-ray this month, and to mark the occasion, we’re debuting an exclusive News of the World clip.

News of the World Clip

In News of the World, “Five years after the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) taken in by the Kiowa people and raised as one of their own. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place they can call home.”

The film is headed to digital on March 9, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 23, 2021, and the clip above is part of the special features. It includes interviews with director/co-writer Paul Greengrass, Jeff Dashnaw (2nd Unit Director, New Mexico), star Tom Hanks, and Clay M. Lilley (Head Animal Wrangler). It also shows you Tom Hanks learning to ride a horse, and honestly, what more do you need?

The home media release comes with “exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, feature commentary with co-writer/director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, Bourne Franchise), an inside look into the relationship between movie veteran Tom Hanks and newcomer Helena Zengel and much more.” A full list of special features is below.

BONUS FEATURES on 4K, BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL:

DELETED SCENES

PARTNERS: TOM HANKS & HELENA ZENGEL – Witness the successful (and very fun) working relationship of movie veteran Tom Hanks and newcomer Helena Zengel.

WESTERN ACTION – Explore the creation of NEWS OF THE WORLD ‘ s most exciting and challenging scenes.

PAUL GREENGRASS MAKES NEWS OF THE WORLD – A look at how director Paul Greengrass assembled the very best filmmaking team to realize a lifelong ambition of making a western.

THE KIOWA – Filmmakers explain why the authentic representation of the Kiowa was so important to them.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR PAUL GREENGRASS

