In an already-crowded streaming landscape, how will the soon-to-launch Paramount+ (newly rebranded from CBS All Access) possibly make a dent? With a couple of splashy, family-friendly pieces of SpongeBob SquarePants lore, that’s how.

Today, Paramount+ announced that The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and the prequel television series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years will both premiere on the new streaming service when it officially launches on March 4, 2021. Check out a new trailer for the film below.



The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Trailer

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be streaming on Paramount+ on March 4, but it will also be available to rent on Premium Video On Demand services that same day for a suggested rental price of $19.99 in the United States.

Kamp Koral, on the other hand, will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The first six episodes will premiere on launch day, and the rest of the season’s 13-episode run will arrive on the platform at some point in the future.

There have been rumblings of several other SpongeBob spin-offs recently, including a show centered on SpongeBob’s pal Patrick, a music-based show focusing on the character of Squidward that was once in the works at Netflix, and two spin-off movies that will be produced by ViacomCBS.