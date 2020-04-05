Sometimes the world seems like it’s relatively normal, and then you remember that Trolls World Tour might be the movie that will change moviegoing as we know it. Ahead of the DreamWorks animated film’s game-changing release in theaters and on VOD platforms next week, Universal has released two new Trolls World clips showing the characters played by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, and James Corden in action. Watch the new Trolls World Tour clips below.

Trolls World Tour Clips

Never count on a Troll to plan a rescue mission. Or at least, James Corden’s Troll, who is at a loss after Poppy (Kendrick) gets kidnapped during her quest to save the world from the Queen of the Hard Rock’s (Rachel Bloom) plan to turn all Trolls into Rock Zombies. But maybe things will turn out all right! Because they have hope, love, and gumption, or whatever. They also have muscles, as Kenan Thompson’s Tiny Diamond points out.

The first of two Trolls World Tour clips show the gang at a loss after the world has expanded beyond what they could have fathomed. And Kendrick’s Queen of the Trolls has to face the fact that her definition of good music doesn’t match with everyone else’s definition, in the second clip below.

They definitely shouldn’t have gone with “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Directed by Walt Dohrn with co-direction by David P. Smith written by Jonathan Aibel, Trolls World Tour starsAnna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ozzy Osbourne, andRachel Bloom.

Here is the synopsis for Trolls World Tour:

Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music — funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Trolls World Tour will be released in theaters and for VOD rental on April 10, 2020.