The Transformers series will never end, so we’re getting yet another new Transformers sequel. This latest entry in the robots in disguise series comes from director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), and now it looks like the flick has found its lead – Anthony Ramos, star of Hamilton and the upcoming In the Heights. Ramos will play a “flawed and vulnerable hero,” and there’s a good chance he’ll spend most of the film yelling “Optimus!” as stuff explodes around him.

Collider has the scoop that Anthony Ramos is joining the new Transformers sequel cast. The latest entry in the never-ending franchise is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., who helmed Creed II. We don’t have plot details at the moment, but I will take a wild guess and say the film will involve Autobots and Decepticons smashing shit up as they engage in CGI-filled fights.

As for Ramos, his character is described as a “flawed and vulnerable hero who has made mistakes in his life and is eager to redeem himself with the help of Optimus Prime.” I’m sure we’ve all wished we, too, could redeem ourselves with the help of Optimus Prime, so this will surely speak to audiences everywhere. Joby Harold, who wrote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the upcoming Zack Snyder film Army of the Dead, and episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, is handling the script. James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) was also tasked with a script for the film at the same time, but the studio ultimately went with Harold’s version.

Ramos seems poised for superstardom. He appeared in the original Broadway run of Hamilton and can be seen in the filmed version on Disney+. Next, he’ll appear in In the Heights, which is set to arrive on June 17, 2021. His credits also include A Star is Born and Honest Thief.

The Transformers film franchise kicked off with Michael Bay’s 2007 blockbuster Transformers. That was followed by Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014), and The Last Knight (2017). None of these films were good (they’re junk, I’m sorry), but they all made boffo bucks at the box office. Then there was the 2018 spin-off Bumblebee, which by most accounts was a big improvement on the series, but which also underperformed – it was a hit, but it was also the lowest-earning film in the series so far.

The new Transformers sequel doesn’t have a production start date yet, but it’s expected to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.