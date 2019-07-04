Toy Story 4 is playing in theaters everywhere now. But some people may not yet have been convinced to see it in theaters, so Pixar Animation has released another sneak peek of the animated sequel that introduces a new character named Giggle McDimples (voiced by Ally Maki). Plus, we get to see different versions of Combat Carl (Carl Weathers), who first debuted as an unfortunately blown up action figure in the original Toy Story, but got a more proper introduction in the TV special Toy Story of Terror. Watch the new Toy Story 4 clip below.

Toy Story 4 Clip

The scene in question comes just after Woody (Tom Hanks) has just run into his old flame Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at a public playground. Woody has so many questions for the porcelain sheepherder, who has a new sidekick named Giggle McDimples. She’s a tiny little police officer who comes inside of a Polly Pocket-like playset (she runs pet patrol for Mini-apolis). Giggle is a feisty, lively and always seems to be up for an adventure.

Then we meet a trio of Combat Carls who are getting ready to infiltrate a kids birthday party. Apparently there are going to be a lot of kids their, and these toys without an owner are eager to get some playtime. Who doesn’t love playing with some random G.I. Joe-style action figures at a birthday party?

Unfortunately, the best part of this scene isn’t shown. It involves the Combat Carls high-fiving, and if you want to see what we’re talking about, it’s much better if you actually see the funny little moment in the movie. Plus, if you stick around until the very end of the Toy Story 4 credits, you just might see something else related to the funny moment in question.

Here is the synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

