Despite some reported creative woes behind the scenes, Nicole Kidman clearly loved teaming up with creator David E. Kelley on HBO’s Big Little Lies, because she’s stepping back into the world of murder mystery among the upper class with the new limited series The Undoing.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s New York Times best-selling book You Should Have Known, HBO’s The Undoing follows a successful therapist, Grace Fraser (Kidman), along with her husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant, who’s been taking some tantalizingly seedier roles recently), and their young son (Noah Jupe), who attends an elite private school in New York City. But suddenly, all of their lives are shaken up by a violent murder, and her husband seems to be the primary suspect. Watch the trailer below.

The Undoing Trailer

Ironically enough, Nicole Kidman’s character Grace happens to be the author of a therapy book called You Should Have Known, and soon it becomes clear that she hasn’t been following her own advice at all. Suddenly, Grace finds herself dealing with the wake of this headline-making disaster, forcing her to dismantle one life and create another for her son and herself.

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Matilda De Angelis (Il Premio), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns), and Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice) as Grace’s protective father, a retired financier tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Night Manager) directs every episode of The Undoing, and she also serves as executive producer along with David E. Kelly, who wrote the scripts. Other executive producers include Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through the actress’ Blossom Films production banner, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, and Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Undoing from HBO:

Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

The Undoing arrives on HBO starting at 9:00 P.M. ET on October 25, 2020.