Nostalgia is king with the latest marketing releases for Jon Favreau’s CGI-animated remake of The Lion King. Disney had everyone experiencing deja vu during the Oscars ceremony last night when it debuted a new The Lion King poster and TV spot for the upcoming “live-action styled” film, both of which leaned heavily into the iconography of the 1994 animated classic. While the TV spot mostly recycled footage shown in the first teaser trailer, The Lion King poster gives us a glimpse of the CGI kingdom that we will soon enter.

The Lion King Poster

A new poster echoes an iconic scene from the 1994 animated film, in which the king Mufasa teaches his young son Simba that “everything the light touches is our kingdom.” This time around, that includes CGI light.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa in the upcoming 2019 film, while Donald Glover is set to voice Simba. They lead an all-star cast which includes Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Eric Andre as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

The new poster was accompanied by a TV spot, which reuses the stunning footage from the first teaser that recreates the most iconic imagery from the 1994 film — but this time with the added nostalgic injection of “The Circle of Life” playing over the TV spot.

Here is the official synopsis for The Lion King:

Director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19, 2019.