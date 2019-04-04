Terminator: Dark Fate is the next installment in the increasingly confusing Terminator franchise. Following the disappointment of Terminator Genisys, Paramount Pictures and producer James Cameron went back to the drawing board, and this time they’re bringing back one of the best things to happen to the Terminator franchise: Linda Hamilton. Not only is the mother of John Connor still a total badass, but she’s joined by Mackenzie Davis, looking like she’s been given all the best tips about taking on deadly cyborgs from the future.

Speaking of which, a batch of new photos reveal the new Terminator played by Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), the aged Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a couple new looks at Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis looking like they’re not going to put up with anyone’s bullshit. Check out the Terminator Dark Fate photos below.

Terminator Dark Fate Photos

Much like the recent Halloween sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate will ignore anything that happened in the sequels that followed Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This is strictly a follow up to The Terminator in 1984 and the sequel from 1991. Since all the other sequels that followed Judgment Day ranged from mediocre to abhorrent, this is probably the best approach for a Terminator sequel, especially since Linda Hamilton is back in the fray as Sarah Connor.

Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) talked to IGN about Hamilton as the linchpin in this sequel:

“The fact that Linda came back makes this particular Terminator fresh, this story could only continue with her in the role of Sarah Conner. That’s the most important thing for me. Linda reinvented this character in a way that both honors who she was before and brings something new to the role.”

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049, The Martian) is playing Grace, a mysterious “soldier-assassin” who may or may not be a cyborg. She looks incredibly tough, and should some kind of dark fate befall Sarah Connor, it wouldn’t be surprising if Mackenzie Davis ended up being her spiritual replacement in the franchise.

But when it comes to replacing cyborgs, that’s been rather tough for the Terminator franchise. Kristanna Loken, Sam Worthington, and Jason Clarke have all tried to take over the role of the menacing Terminator, but they just can’t shake a stick at the classic turn by Arnold Schwarzenegger, or the villainous run by Robert Patrick. That’s why he’s back, this time as an aged Terminator (which he also did in Terminator Genisys). Still, we’re not sure what will make this version of the Terminator different from the one he played in the last sequel.

Even though Schwarzenegger is back, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a new Terminator. Gabriel Luna, who made waves by playing Ghost Rider on the Marvel series Agents of SHIELD on ABC, is playing a new assassin bot. Unfortunately, we have no idea what his cyborg form looks like, but here he is with a look that actually feels reminiscent of Robert Patrick as T-1000 in Terminator 2. He’s a more slender Terminator, and there’s something vaguely threatening about him.

There’s also these two photos of Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta, though we don’t know much about their characters in the movie. Reyes plays a girl named Dani Ramos, and her role is said to be significant. Meanwhile, Boneta looks pretty damn worried in that truck, so maybe he’s just in the wrong place at the wrong time and gets caught up in all this.

Stay tuned to find to find out what we learn about the movie from CinemaCon later today.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1, 2019.