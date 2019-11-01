There’s already a wave of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Funko POPs available in stores after Triple Force Friday last month unleashed the first part of new merchandise for the last chapter of the Skywalker saga. Now Funko has revealed the next wave of characters getting the Funko POP treatment, and they include Dark Side Rey from the shocking final shot of the previous teaser, the red-eyed C-3PO, some of the Knights of Ren, and more. Check out the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Funko POPs below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Funko POPs

First up, all six of the Knights of Ren are joining the Funko POP line-up. But what’s weird is that these are all what Funko refers to as “hematite chrome” versions of the characters. Most of the paint on them is that chrome style look, but certain details are the regular matte paint style. They look cool, but we’re pretty sure that’s not how they’re going to look in the movie.

Interestingly enough, the Knights of Ren are being referred to by their weapon instead of any name. From left to right we have each of the characters with a blaster, club, scythe, cannon, blade and axe. All six of them get that chrome paint style, but the club, cannon, blade and blaster versions are all getting regular paint job exclusives at Hot Topic, Walmart, FYE and GameStop respectively. We’re not sure if the scythe and axe knights will also get the same treatment.

Two of the most intriguing revelations in the footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released so far include a dark side version of Rey with her double-bladed lightsaber and a red-eyed version of C-3PO. One is likely a vision while the other appears to be the result of some kind of droid reprogramming for…something.

Funko also revealed a new electronic Funko POP of Kylo Ren that comes with a light-up lightsaber. That same Funko POP will also be getting the 10-inch super size treatment, and there will be a glow-in-the-dark version of that big one too.

There’s also a whole new set of Mystery Minis coming for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but we’ll let you take a look at them over at the Funko blog.

No official release date other than “soon” was given for all of these new Funko products, so you’ll just have to keep your ear to the ground and keep your eyes peeled for them on shelves.