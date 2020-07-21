Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars Black Series figures and they’re bound to appeal to fans of the franchise and also small toy accessories that are easy to misplace. Covering both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the figures include The Black Series Hoth Wampa 6″ from Empire and a “Heroes of Endor” set from Jedi that includes Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and of course, an Ewok. Cannibalized body of a dead Stormtrooper the Ewoks have partially eaten not included.

First up, a look at the 6-inch Wampa figure. The figure will be available via Hasbro Pulse in US & Canada in September 2020. The Wampa is a Yeti-like figure that drags Luke into an ice cave in Empire Strikes Back, only to eventually have its arm cut off by Luke’s lightsaber. The Wampa did not show up in the latest Star Wars sequel trilogy because its agent was asking for too much money.

Speaking of money, this thing costs $29.99.

Celebrate 40 years of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SCALE HOTH WAMPA Figure, featuring 1980s Kenner-inspired package design. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium figure, featuring quality detail and deco and multiple points of articulation (4 fully articulated limbs). The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH-SCALE HOTH WAMPA Figure offers fans and collectors a “clean” WAMPA design by removing the “bloody mouth” deco featured on the previous version released in 2014. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September 2020.

Next, here’s the Heroes of Endor figure collection.

Recreating moments from The Return of the Jedi, the set includes Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and an Ewok whose name is apparently Paploo, something I never knew until this very moment. Kenny Baker, who also played R2-D2, portrayed Paploo in Return of the Jedi.

The set includes 4 figures, Speeder Bike, and 6 accessories, and will be available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September 2020. It will also cost a whopping $109.99, so start saving up now.

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HEROES OF ENDOR Figure Set, which includes characters including HAN SOLO, PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA, LUKE SKYWALKER, AND PAPLOO and is inspired by the STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs per figure) figure set, featuring quality detail and deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. This figure set also comes with a STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI-inspired Speeder Bike that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 4 figures, Speeder Bike, and 6 accessories. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September 2020.

Finally, there’s this Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion Arc Troopers Figure 3-Pack. These aren’t part of The Black Series, but I’m including them anyway, because I care about you, dear reader.

The pack includes 3 figures and 15 accessories and will be vailable exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September 2020. It’ll run you $49.99.