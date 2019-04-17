Right now, Marvel fans are spending most of their time anticipating the arrival of Avengers: Endgame next week. But don’t forget, there’s one more installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming this summer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is taking the webslinger overseas for the first time on the big screen, and the adventure will actually start off a little sooner than previously scheduled. Sony Pictures has bumped up the Spider-Man Far From Home release date up a little bit to maximize their holiday box office potential through July 4th.

The new Spider-Man Far From Home release date has been set for Tuesday, July 2, a few days before the previous weekend release that would have started on Friday, July 5. That’s a smart move since many people will have extra days off work for Independence Day in the United States, so that means more time to rake in that box office cash. Spider-Man will have no problem topping the box office that weekend, and it might even be able to beat the $117 opening weekend Spider-Man: Homecoming had.

As of now, we don’t know how Spider-Man: Far From Home will fall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Marvel Studios is keeping that secret so as to avoid any possible spoilers about the return of Spider-Man following the events of Avengers: Endgame. So fans will have to wait and see how the Spider-Man franchise proceeds.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.