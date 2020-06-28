Pixar Animation’s new film Soul was intended to be released earlier this month, but the coronavirus put a stop to that. But now the movie is slated to arrive in November, and even though that’s a long way off, Pixar wanted to show off a little more of the movie while we wait.

A new Soul teaser was revealed during a virtual panel at the Essence Festival of Culture, and not only does it have plenty of new footage from the movie with some truly stunning animation, but it also features the original song “Parting Ways” written, produced and performed by American R&B and neo soul musician Cody ChesnuTT.

Soul Teaser

Pixar’s “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Because the music of Soul is such an integral part of the movie’s story, Pixar director Pete Docter (Inside Out, Monsters Inc.), writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray collaborated with American anthropologist/educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole and globally-renowned jazz pianist Jon Batiste to ensure this film depicted the culture of jazz respectfully and accurately. In fact, Batiste worked on the jazz arrangements and compositions in the movie.

Soul looks like a much more mature production from Pixar that might have a hard time resonating with kids. But I’m sure once Joe Gardner get into The Great Before and Tina Fey shows up as the little soul called 22 that the movie will bring some some fantastical comedy that will hold their attention. We just hope that things have gotten better by this fall so we can see it in theaters.

Pixar’s Soul will arrive in theaters on November 20, 2020, just in time to usher in the 25th anniversary of Toy Story.