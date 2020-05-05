Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo that penned A Quiet Place, just sold their latest project to Sony Pictures. The untitled, mysterious script is a sci-fi thriller, and Beck and Woods will be producing with none other than the legendary Sam Raimi. The writing team previously worked with Raimi on the Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

Variety has the scoop on the new Quiet Place writers movie. And it’s my least favorite type of scoop – the type that comes with the following disclaimer: “Plot details for the original story are being kept under wraps.” Oh, great. Guess I’ll just use my imagination, like a chump. Beck and Woods confirmed the news on Twitter, and did proclaim the movie is going to be “crazy” and “wild,” so that’s something, I suppose.

A QUIET PLACE gave us the confidence to reinvest in our love of original ideas by writing another crazy, wild film. This is that script. We're thrilled to bring it to life with our amazing producers (Sam Raimi, Debbie Liebling, Zainab Azizi) and the team at @SonyPictures https://t.co/P6JPuxEkma pic.twitter.com/QGbeWhAbQE — Beck/Woods (@beckandwoods) May 4, 2020

“After A Quiet Place we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas,” Beck and Woods said in a statement. “We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town. Sam Raimi is not only one of our heroes, but one of the only filmmakers to successfully master both independent film and the studio blockbuster. We can’t imagine a more perfect mentor to help us transition into big studio filmmaking.”

Raimi added:

“Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story. I am honored to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can’t wait to share with the world.”

I’m a fan of A Quiet Place, and I really enjoyed Haunt, the indie horror flick Beck and Woods both wrote and directed (it’s streaming on Shudder, should you want to check it out). With that in mind, I’m in for whatever they have up next, even if it does remain maddeningly mysterious for the time being.