Lilly Wachowski, one half of the directing duo behind the original The Matrix, was on a Television Critics Association panel for her Showtime series Work in Progress, which she produced and co-wrote with co-creators Abby McEnany, who stars, and Tim Mason, who directs. After the panel, /Film had a chance to ask her about Warner Bros.’ next Matrix movie, which has been in the works for a couple of years.

Lilly co-created, co-wrote, and co-directed the original Matrix trilogy alongside her sister Lana Wachowski, and while Lilly confirmed that she’s not involved with the new Matrix movie, she did say that she hopes it can improve upon the 1999 film that started it all.

Lilly Wachowski Won’t Be Involved

A misunderstanding in an interview with former The Matrix stunt performer Chad Stahelski caused people to think the Wachowskis might be involved with the new version, perhaps in a producing capacity, but Stahelski later clarified he was speaking hypothetically and didn’t know if the Wachowskis would actually be involved or not.

Today, Lilly Wachowski confirmed she was committed to Work in Progress and wouldn’t have time to jack back into The Matrix.

“Well, I’m a little busy at the moment,” she told /Film.

That makes sense. The Wachowskis got to make their trilogy the way they wanted, and they’ve been creating new projects since, including the Netflix show Sense8 and now Work in Progress. There’s been a lot of misinformation floating around about their potential involvement with a reboot or continuation, so it’s nice to have some direct confirmation.

She Thinks The New Matrix Could Be Better

The Matrix was a personal film for the Wachowskis. It was their first blockbuster, thus earning them the Hollywood clout to make two sequels and other films like Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending. The Matrix trilogy was also a philosophical statement that allowed them to explore the nature of choice and the experience of reality.

It’s been 20 years since the first film debuted – you can listen to the /Filmcast’s retrospective episode about it here – and Lilly Wachowski supports Warner Bros. trying a new take on The Matrix. After all, most Hollywood franchises change hands at some point.

“I like it when stories go out into the world and then come back to you in different ways,” Wachowski said. “I mean, that’s what storytelling is all about. I’m part of a bigger thing. I don’t have any ownership over stuff like that, so whatever story anybody wants to tell, I can’t wait to hear. I hope it’s better than the original.”

Stahelski is next directing John Wick: Chapter 4, which hits theaters on May 21, 2021. Lilly Wachowski’s Work in Progress debuts on Showtime on December 8, 2019.