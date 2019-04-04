It’s been two decades since viewers chose the red pill and entered the science-fiction world of The Matrix. David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by David Sims, film critic for the Atlantic and co-host of Blank Check podcast, to chase the white rabbit and discuss The Matrix’s lasting impact on film culture today.

Read David Sim’s writing in The Atlantic on why a movie like The Matrix might never be made again, Mark Harris’s piece in Vulture on how The Matrix built our reality-denying world, and Emily Sandalwood’s article in Vox on how the film influenced her own trans experience.

