/Filmcast Ep. 511 – The Matrix 20th Anniversary Retrospective (GUEST: David Sims from The Atlantic)
Posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
It’s been two decades since viewers chose the red pill and entered the science-fiction world of The Matrix. David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by David Sims, film critic for the Atlantic and co-host of Blank Check podcast, to chase the white rabbit and discuss The Matrix’s lasting impact on film culture today.
Read David Sim’s writing in The Atlantic on why a movie like The Matrix might never be made again, Mark Harris’s piece in Vulture on how The Matrix built our reality-denying world, and Emily Sandalwood’s article in Vox on how the film influenced her own trans experience.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
Feature (~7:00)
The Matrix
Credits:
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
