M. Night Shyamalan has lined-up quite the cast for his next movie. Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects, Little Women), Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) are all onboard the top-secret project. It’s so secret we don’t even have a title. But, since it’s a Shyamalan film, it’s probably safe to assume a twist will be involved. Maybe even two twists!

That said, what a cast. Especially Vicky Krieps, who was a revelation in Phantom Thread, and yet hasn’t appeared in that many movies since then. Put Vicky Krieps in all the movies, I say! And the rest of the cast ain’t too shabby, either.

I like Shyamalan’s movies – for the most part. In fact, while most of the world seemed to turn on him after a while, I remained a fan. While others derided The Village, I thought it was one of his best films. And while The Happening was seen as an absolute mess, I love the silly thing for its B-movie charms. So I was very happy when the filmmaker had something of a comeback, first with The Visit, and then with Split.

Which made Glass all the more heartbreaking. As a fan of Unbreakable, the prospect of Shyamalan returning to that world seemed too good to be true. And I guess it was, because Glass was – in my humble opinion – an absolute disaster. Despite that, I remain a fan of the filmmaker, and I’m always interested in what he’s cooking up next.

Since Glass, Shyamalan has been working on the Apple TV+ series Servant. There’s no word on when this new movie might start production, since scheduling is up in the air at the moment. Hopefully, we’ll learn more soon.