It’s a little disappointing that we can’t look forward to a new movie from Pixar Animation on the big screen this summer. But at least Pixar’s latest movie Luca is coming to Disney+ for everyone to experience as no extra charge. If the full trailer for the upcoming aquatic, coming-of-age adventure in the Italian Riviera hasn’t yet convinced you to take a break from returning to the outdoors, maybe this new Luca clip released by Disney and Pixar will do the trick.

Pixar’s Luca Clip

In this scene, Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) are in disguise as humans are brought to the house of their new friend Giulia (Emma Berman). They’re meeting their beefy, fish-chopping father who is eager to take down a mythical sea monster that has been spotted in the nearby sea. That’s enough to shake up Luca and Alberto as they watch him throwing around and chopping down knives and butcher cleavers.

The style of the animation is what’s most fascinating to me so far in Luca. It doesn’t have the typical look of a Pixar Animation movie, veering almost into a computer animated version of Aardman Animation, especially when it comes to the character design, specifically the facial expressions. This goes hand-in-hand with Pixar’s new efforts to lean into “the hand of the artist” when it comes to their features and short films, moving away from realism and into more stylized animation.

The rest of the Luca cast include s Italian actors Saverio Raimondo, Marco Barricelli, and Marina Massironi. Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) is directing Luca from a script by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones.



If you’d like to find out more about the movie, take a look at our deep dive into the making of the movie right here.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Luca arrives on Disney+ for no extra charge starting on June 18, 2021.