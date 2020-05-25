HBO Max arrives in just a few days on May 27, and with it comes dozens of new Looney Tunes Cartoons, the latest attempt by Warner Bros. Animation to reboot the classic cartoon characters from decades ago. Recently we shared our review of a few episodes from an early press preview, and I found myself pleasantly surprised by how well they emulated the timeless spirit and comedy of the original animated shorts. Now you can judge for yourself with HBO Max debuting a new Looney Tunes Cartoons full episode for you to watch before it launches later this week.

New Looney Tunes Cartoons Full Episode

A full episode of Looney Tunes cartoons runs somewhere between 11-12 minutes long, comprised of two shorts that run between four and seven minutes, as well as an interstitial short with a quick slapstick gag that runs a little less than a minute. In this episode, you get a short featuring Tweety Bird inadvertently playing a ghastly gag on Sylvester the Cat, a quick pursuit of Bugs Bunny by Elmer Fudd, and Daffy Duck having a little trouble with some chewing gum he finds on the street.

This is a prime example of the kind of Looney Tunes you’ll be getting from HBO Max, and as someone who thinks Warner Bros. has had a hard time with reboots of these beloved characters over the years, I think they’ve finally got something new that is worthy of the name Looney Tunes.