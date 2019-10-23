Last year, Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer revealed his next movie would be a Holocaust drama. Now, an update. The film will bring Glazer back to his Under the Skin distributor A24, and will be based loosely on the Martin Amis’ novel The Zone Of Interest. Glazer plans to shoot the movie in Poland next year. Under the Skin is one of the best movies of the 21st century, and the prospect of Glazer teaming up again with A24 for something new is promising.

Deadline has the scoop on the new Jonathan Glazer movie. A24, Film4, Access Entertainment and producers James ‘Jim’ Wilson (You Were Never Really Here) and Ewa Puszczynska (Cold War) are teaming for the project, which is partially inspired by Martin Amis’ The Zone of Interest. Amis’ novel tells “the story of a Nazi officer who has become enamored with the camp commandant’s wife. The story is conveyed by three narrators: Angelus Thomsen, the officer; Paul Doll, the commandant; and Szmul Zacharias, a Jewish Sonderkommando.”

Glazer first revealed the existence of this movie last summer while appearing on A Dash of Drash podcast. Glazer revealed that while looking at World War II imagery he was “very taken by the faces of the bystanders, the onlookers, the complicit, you know? Ordinary Germans…I started wondering how it would be possible to stand by and watch that. Some of the faces actually enjoy it. The spectacle of it. The kinda circus of it.” He added:

“A lot of the stories I’ve seen, I do sometimes think they could be set anywhere actually. As soon as you define a plot, you’re sort of somehow relegating Auschwitz as a place and it becomes a context. For me, I don’t want to do that. I just felt that was wrong.”

He also revealed that he had been working on putting the project together for almost five years. Glazer’s credits include the weirdo crime pic Sexy Beast, the underrated Nicole Kidman movie Birth, and Under the Skin, a haunting sci-fi-drama that remains one of the best movies of the 21st century. It’s a shame we’ve had to wait so long for a new movie from Glazer, but I’m happy we’re finally getting one. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the project (like a release date, and a cast) in the months to come.