Remember Jackass? The nihilistic show (and later movies) that featured a bunch of young guys torturing themselves, and each other, for our viewing pleasure? Well, it’s back. Don’t ask why, it just is. Details are non-existant at this point. We don’t even know if the original surviving Jackasses will be returning to subject themselves to all sorts of R-rated pain. But Paramount has slated the new Jackass movie for 2021.

Paramount has set a March 5, 2021 release date for a new Jackass movie, but there are no details about what it will entail or who will be involved. The Jackass phenomenon is the brainchild of Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine. The concept involved a core cast – Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and Preston Lacy – doing all sorts of dangerous, disgusting stunts, and spawned three seasons of TV on MTV, as well as several spinoffs – Wildboyz, Viva La Bam, Homewrecker, Bam’s Unholy Union, and Dr. Steve-O. There were also three movies: Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3D, as well as the Jackass-presented film Bad Grandpa.

A lot has changed in the Jackass universe. Original cast member Ryan Dunn was killed in a car accident, Johnny Knoxville went on to his own semi-successful acting career, and while several of the major players have teased the idea of a fourth film, it seemed unlikely. During a Reddit Q&A, Steve-O was asked about a potential fourth film, and replied: “If Bam can stay sober and healthy, I suppose it’s possible, but I think it’s unlikely. I’m working really hard to make my own movie happen, wish me luck!” And yet here we are, with Jackass 4 coming our way.

Is there still an audience for Jackass? And can the original cast members still perform all those dangerous stunts now that they’re all a bit older? I guess we’ll see. Unless this is going to be some sort of complete reboot with a brand new cast of people willing to injure themselves for a laugh.