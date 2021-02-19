Robert Kirkman may best be known for bringing The Walking Dead to comic shelves, but he also has a Skybound/Image comic book that’s being turned into an animated series for adults on Amazon.

Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who just so happens to be the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet. That’s a lot to live up to when Mark starts developing powers of his own, but judging by this new Invincible trailer, it’s going to be so much more complicated than simply coming to terms with becoming a superhero.

New Invincible Trailer

Even though the style of this animated series feels like it calls back to the superhero shows of the 1990s like X-Men: The Animated Series and Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this is clearly geared towards adults. There’s a lot of graphic animated violence and blood, not to mention mature themes, but the real draw seems to be the complex relationship between Mark and his father.

The trailer seems to hint that Omni-Man is hiding some kind of dark secret, one that puts him in direct conflict with his own son. In fact, Mark seems to suffer quite the beating at the hands of another character, perhaps at the direction of his father. Why did he guide his son for so long only to betray him? This is a fascinating turn of events and it makes these series so much more intriguing than your average superhero cartoon.

Also piquing my interest is the stellar voice cast that’s been assembled for this series. The show will include the voices of Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

Invincible is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), and Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars). The series debuts on Amazon Prime with the first three episodes available on March 26, 2021 and then episodes will be released weekly after that through April 30.