Harrison Ford is about to make what will probably be his final Indiana Jones film. But don’t think for a second that means that someone else will take over the role – not as far as Ford is concerned, at least. According to the hilariously curmudgeonly actor, the role of Indiana Jones dies with him, and that’s final. Ford also spoke a bit about his late Star Wars co-star Peter Mayhew, who died in April.

Harrison Ford is often accused of being grumpy, and while that might be accurate, he’s also pretty damn funny. Case in point: the above clip has Ford appearing on the Today Show to promote The Secret Life of Pets 2, in which he voices a dog. During the course of the interview, the actor is asked what will become of Indiana Jones when Ford is done playing the part. Specifically: which actor would Ford like to see take over the role.

“Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones,” Ford replies dryly. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone.”

Ford will soon shoot his fifth and presumably final Indiana Jones film with director Steven Spielberg. In the past, Spielberg said: “This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that.” But as far as Ford is concerned, that ain’t happening. Of course, the actor doesn’t have the final say, and producers could always decide to reboot things. At one point, there was even a rumor was swirling that the franchise might get a reboot with Chris Pratt taking over the role.

Personally, I would like the part to die with Ford. Indiana Jones isn’t like James Bond, or Batman. The character feels like he belongs so entirely to Ford that having anyone else play him would just feel wrong.

Elsewhere in the world of Harrison Ford interviews, the actor appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and offered some kind words about Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Ford’s Star Wars copilot Chewbacca, and who died late last month. “He was a really sweet man, nice man, and he had a hard time physically,” Ford said. “It was really hard for him to do what he did for us — what he did for all of us.” Mayhew, who stood over 7 feet tall, suffered from Marfan Syndrome. You can watch Ford talking about Mayhew below.