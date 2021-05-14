Michael Myers is back, and he’s looking a little crispy in a new Halloween Kills image. The sequel to 2018’s Halloween once again pits the Shape against the Strode ladies – Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). When we last left Michael, he was presumed dead, burned alive in Laurie’s house. But as every single film in this franchise has taught us, Micahel Myers always comes back. See the latest Halloween Kills image below.

The new Halloween Kills image comes from Empire, and shows a burned Michael Myers back in action, knife already slick with blood. This latest entry is a direct follow-up to 2018’s Halloween, and I mean direct – it starts mere minutes after the previous film ended. Screenwriter Danny McBride previously said: “It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended… Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman.”

Director David Gordon Green added: “The [2018 movie] was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal. This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are returning from the previous film, but they won’t be the only familiar faces. Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers, who all appeared in John Carpenter’s 1978 original, are coming back as well. Richards reprises her role as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in the original film; Stephens is back as Marion Chambers, the nurse who worked with Dr. Loomis; and Cyphers is once again playing Leigh Brackett, the former sheriff of Haddonfield lost his daughter Annie to Michael Myers in the first film. Anthony Michael Hall is also part of the cast, playing Tommy Doyle, another kid Laurie babysat in the original movie.

Like 2018’s Halloween, Halloween Kills is more or less ignoring all the other sequels. It’s also the first of two sequels. The next film is Halloween Ends, and it’s meant to bring this current story to a close. “The name Halloween Ends is meant to bring some finality,” David Gordon Green said. “From our creative standpoint, we wanted people to know that this is a contained trilogy and that after three, we’ll be moving on. We’re trying to make it a satisfying close to the story we set out to tell.”

Halloween Kills opens October 15, 2021.