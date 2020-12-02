I, for one, think Aubrey Plaza should be in every movie, all the time. So I can’t complain about the news that she’s joining the cast of the new, currently untitled, Guy Ritchie movie. The action flick will see Ritchie reunite with Jason Statham, with Statham playing an MI6 agent trying to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology. There’s no word on what character Plaza is playing, but here’s hoping Ritchie is smart enough to give her a big, substantial part and not just sideline her in some thankless role.

Plaza is having a bit of a streak at the moment. She just appeared in the Hulu hit Happiest Season, and her psychological drama Black Bear, in which she gives an incredible, unhinged performance, opens this week. Like I said: more Aubrey Plaza is always a good thing. Ritchie is directing from a script by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who also wrote Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. And that gives me a little bit of a pause. I like a lot of Ritchie’s early films, but The Gentlemen was a bit of a mess. But the idea of Ritchie reuniting with Jason Statham is promising, so fingers crossed it all works out in the end. And Ritchie is also revising the script himself.

When the film was first announced, Adam Fogelson, of production company STXfilms Motion Picture Grou, said: “Jason is a global box office heavy weight, and when teamed with Guy Ritchie, that’s an irresistible combination. It’s a thrill to be back in business with Guy, Bill and the team at Miramax after our shared success on The Gentlemen and we believe Five Eyes is the kind of film our partners overseas will love as much as we do.”