Ava DuVernay wants to get her New Gods movie right, so she’s making sure to bring in some experts. The filmmaker already recruited comic writer Tom King to pen the script, and now King has revealed he brought in an entire team of experts on Jack Kirby – the original creator of the New Gods.

The New Gods movie is in good hands. During a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel, New Gods film writer Tom King was asked for an update on the film and provided news that will surely make fans rest easy (via Screen Rant). King first talked about how great it was to be working with director Ava DuVernay:

“I mean, how do you answer that question right? Because everybody knows what I’m going to say. But I’m going to say it anyway: it’s a fucking joy! She’s amazing! I was doing another thing where I was doing a big Hollywood [project], working with big famous Hollywood people, and it wasn’t such a joy. Like there was egos and shit involved. She doesn’t have an ego, she just gets in there.”

King then revealed that DuVernay asked King to find a team of Jack Kirby experts to help bring the story to life:

“She invited me out, and she asked what team I wanted to bring. Because she wanted to assemble people who knew Kirby, and she was like, ‘Can you put together a team?’ So we put together this team. And she was smart, and a good storyteller, and it was one of the best storytelling experiences I’ve ever had. And next week I go off to work with her.”

Legendary writer and artist Jack Kirby created the New Gods in the 1970s, so bringing in a team of people very familiar with his work is a smart move. The New Gods hail from places called New Genesis and Apokolips, and (per the DC Wiki) “live outside of normal time and space in a realm called the Fourth World. These New Gods have evolved due to their close proximity to the Source, a primeval energy, believed to be one of the ultimate foundations of the Universal Expression of Energy, along with their superior technology, into beings of genetic stability and evolutionary perfection. The denizens of New Genesis are stronger, faster, and smarter than homo sapiens, despite their resemblance to the same.”

The “Gods living among humans” concept is bound to be similar to Marvel’s The Eternals, but New Gods is bound to have much different energy with DuVernay and her team behind-the-scenes.