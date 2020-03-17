Let’s all distract ourselves from coronavirus news with info about a film franchise that focuses on people dying horrible deaths, shall we? Final Destination, the series that features young folks being dispatched via Rube Goldberg-like death traps, is gearing up for another misadventure, with Saw writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan previously announced as handling the script. While this new Destination was rumored to be a reboot, series creator Jeffrey Reddick says that’s not entirely accurate, while producer Craig Perry has offered some hints about the plot.

Last January, word broke that a Final Destination reboot was on the way. Now, here’s a few updates. For one thing, calling it a “reboot” isn’t entirely accurate, at least according to series creator Jeffrey Reddick.

“I’ve been talking to [producer] Craig [Perry], and the concept behind it is unique. I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they’re going to change everything, but it’s definitely a Final Destination movie,” Reddick told Digital Spy. “Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces. He’s told me a couple of things that happen in this one, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film.”

As for Perry, he revealed that the plot might potentially deal with first responders:

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen, and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die. We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.”

I like this idea, especially if it means the main characters are going to be adults. Up until now, the Final Destination films have mostly focused on young people – teens and 20-somethings. Having the potential victims be a bit older changes things up a bit. The Final Destination franchise as a whole has been mostly enjoyable. The first film has its moments, but the series really came into its own with Final Destination 2, which increased the over-the-top nature of the death traps. Here’s hoping this new entry keeps that going.