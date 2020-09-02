To quote the poet Taylor Swift, “Are we out of the woods yet?” There’s a new Evil Dead movie (call it a reboot or a sequel if you must) coming our way courtesy of The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin. Cronin was handpicked by original Evil Dead director Sam Raimi, and while Bruce Campbell won’t be back to star, he’s still producing – and he just dropped some interesting info about the project. According to Campbell, the film – titled Evil Dead Rise – is going to trade in the more rural, woodland setting of Evil Deads past for a city setting.

During a Q&A at an Evil Dead screening at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater recently (via Bloody Disgusting), Bruce Campbell told the crowd that in the new Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Rise, “The Evil Dead are going to fuck up a city this time.” Campbell didn’t elaborate further, but this confirmation gels with a rumor that was making the rounds recently.

Multiple sites reported that the film was going to be set in a high-rise office building, which would certainly make sense considering the title. I reached out to director Lee Cronin to see if I could get a confirmation on this, but Cronin politely declined, stating that he had to remain tight-lipped about the film’s secrets. So while we still don’t have 100% confirmation that the film will be set in a skyscraper setting, Campbell admitting that the film takes place in a city goes a long way toward suggesting that.

I have to say I dig this idea. It certainly changes things up – all the Evil Dead movies, save Army of Darkness, are set in an isolated setting – a cabin in the woods. Moving out of the woods and into a city is a fresh approach, and while it can certainly backfire, I’m curious to see how it all shakes out. I quite enjoyed Cronin’s The Hole in the Ground, and look forward to seeing what he does here.

And while some may wish Campbell was once again coming back as the chainsaw-handed Ash, I think Campbell’s own take on the future of the franchise makes sense: