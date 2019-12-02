Blimey! Will the Doc (Jodie Whittaker) be able to use her magic wand to defeat all of the Snorf Weezils and Cephlamorks in the galaxy? What about those pesky trash can robots? Can’t forget about those! And will she and her trusty sidekicks all fit in that tiny phone booth at the same time?

Check out the Doctor Who season 12 trailer below, which reveals the premiere date



Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer

If that opening paragraph sounds like I don’t have any idea what I’m talking about, it’s because I’ve never actually seen an episode of Doctor Who. /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui is our resident fan of the franchise, and since she’s on vacation, it’s my job to make sure her fellow fans are up to date on what’s going on. I admittedly can’t give you any insight into the show itself, but I’ll be damned if I can’t embed a trailer and give you a release date for this baby.

The two-part season premiere is entitled “Spyfall,” and the first part drops on BBC America at 8pm on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020. And if the thought of waiting a full week between episodes is too much to bear, Deadline says that BBC America has partnered with BBC Studios and Fathom Events to simulcast both parts of the premiere in 600 theaters across the U.S. on January 5, 2020. According to the official website, there’s a Q&A component to that screening as well:

After travelling through time and space, the TARDIS is returning to movie theaters nationwide for a special one-day-only appearance. On January 5, Whovians across the nation can gather at their local cinema to see the Doctor Who Season 12 premiere episode, followed by an exclusive early unveiling of the new season’s second episode. After the feature content, for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to a live Q&A with Thirteenth and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and companions Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. This exclusive fan experience will be transmitted live from The Paley Center in New York to big screens across the country.

You can get tickets at FathomEvents.com.