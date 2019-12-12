Twenty years ago, Curb Your Enthusiasm aired on HBO as a one-off comedy special. But it’s since evolved into one of the network’s longest-running series (even though there were often years between seasons). Now creator/star Larry David is back for a tenth season, and the newest trailer shows off even more of his petty, hilarious antics. Check it out below.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Trailer

Essentially a collection of broad outlines for scenes that are eventually stitched together into episode arcs, Curb Your Enthusiasm is the mostly-improvised comedy show in which David plays a heightened version of himself. His character lacks empathy to such a degree that, as you can see in this trailer, he rolls his eyes when caught behind someone with a walker when he can’t scoot around them in a tight hallway. Oh, that Larry – what a scamp! And anyone who grew up watching Seinfeld will be familiar with the way David hones in on tiny observations and mines them for comedy, like how he does with the sweatpants bit or the shorts confrontation here.

In addition to series regulars like Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and Cheryl Hines, the show is often populated with Hollywood figures playing themselves. This season will include appearances from Laverne Cox, Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Jane Krakowski, and more. I love to see Jon Hamm in the mix, too – the actor has really stretched himself beyond the shadow of his breakout role as Mad Men‘s Don Draper and announced to the world that he’s a comedy guy. (Check him out in Bridesmaids, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.)

The ninth season of the show earned the lowest Tomatometer score of any season yet but still finished with a 74%, so I’m curious to see how David’s caustic style of comedy fares for viewers in 2020.

Curb Your Enthusiasm officially returns to HBO on January 19, 2020.