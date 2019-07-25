The upcoming sixth season of Silicon Valley will be its last. That frees Mike Judge up to create new TV shows and movies. Of course, since he’s the creator of ‘90s animated classics like Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, there’s always talk about Judge returning to those.

Judge was at WarnerMedia’s party for the Television Critics Association representing the final season of HBO’s Silicon Valley. While we spoke with Judge about wrapping up his current show, we also asked about the status of potential revival project.

A New Beavis and Butt-Head Movie Would Make Them Relevant Today

Judge’s animated “Frog Baseball” short landed him a series deal at MTV for Beavis and Butt-Head. Five seasons and a movie weren’t the last we saw of the ‘90s metalheads. MTV did a revival in 2011. In the film Sandy Wexler, Judge did the Beavis and Butt-Head voices as a prank to Adam Sandler’s character.

During the fifth season of Silicon Valley, Judge said he’d been in talks for a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie. He’s also teased the idea of a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head. Paramount released Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996 and Judge says they’re interested again, and he’s found his idea.

“They seem to be still interested in that,” Judge said. “I’ve got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might’ve figured out a way to do that.”

Judge directed Do America and he plans to direct another movie if it comes to pass. “I would probably direct it,” he said.

I think another Beavis and Butt-Head movie is a great idea. Beavis and Butt-Head are the sort of comedic characters you can put in any modern situation and they’ll be funny. Sure, they were a product of the ‘90s, watching music videos on MTV and inventing slang like “bunghole” and “fartknocker,” but they also became tastemakers on what’s cool and what sucks.

King of the Hill is on Pause

Once revivals of Full House, Arrested Development and The X-Files were hits, Fox floated the idea of bringing back Judge’s Sunday night animated sitcom King of the Hill. King of the Hill lasted 13 seasons on Fox, the last few of which weren’t entirely supported or promoted by the network.

A lot has happened since Fox suggested bringing Hank, Bobby and Peggy Hill back: Disney bought 20th Century Fox. Maybe they’ve been preoccupied, asJudge hasn’t heard anything new about bringing King of the Hill back.

“I haven’t really checked in on that,” Judge said. “It seems like a lot of people are finding it on Hulu now so yeah, you never know.”

I think the fan interest is definitely there. The deals for a new season may be complicated now. Back when Fox first floated the idea, nobody knew about the Disney merger. There’s still money in it for everyone if they can work it out.

More Series For HBO

HBO signed Judge to a two-year deal, for which they’ve already announced the series Qualityland and A5. Judge said he’s developing other projects too.

“I have a couple other TV ideas,” Judge said. “There’s a couple movie ideas that I have also that I’ve wanted to do for a long time and hopefully I can get to do at some point in the next couple years.”

This is all good news. As much as we love Judge’s past work, it’s always great to see him come out with more originals. And more movies like Office Space, Idiocracy and Extract would be great, too. Those movies were all discovered after their theatrical release. Hopefully, this time, people will catch onto Judge right away.