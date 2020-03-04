Following its wins at the Berlin Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival, Eliza Hittman‘s moving abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always finally comes to U.S. theaters. Focus Features has released a new trailer for Never Rarely Sometimes Always alongside a slew of clips previewing the story of a teenage Pennsylvania girl who faces an unplanned pregnancy. Watch the Never Rarely Sometimes Always trailer below.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always Trailer

Never Rarely Sometimes Always debuted to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, which welcomed Hittman with warm arms after her last film Beach Rats became a festival darling in 2017. Her upcoming abortion drama ended up winning Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Neorealism and went on to wow audiences at following festivals, including the Berlin Film Festival where it won the coveted Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize last month.

The film follows Sidney Flanigan’s teenager Autumn as she is faced with an unintended pregnancy and, alongside her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder), travels to New York City to take care of it. The film also stars Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

Critics praised the film for its muted realism and sharp intimacy, with standout naturalistic performances from both Flanigan and Ryder. Hittman has a knack for crafting intimate coming-of-age stories, with her first feature A Lot Like Love, making a splash at Park City in 2013, followed by her 2017 coming-out drama Beach Rats. She’s also directed episodes of the HBO series High Maintenance and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

See the clips from Never Rarely Sometimes Always below.

Here’s the synopsis for Never Rarely Sometimes Always:

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always hits select theaters on March 13, 2020.