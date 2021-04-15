Netflix has released a batch of Never Have I Ever season 2 photos, along with the release date for the comedy’s upcoming second season and news that Common (John Wick: Chapter 2) has joined the cast.

The Mindy Kaling-created series is one of the best original shows Netflix has ever created: it’s heartwarming, specific, relatable, sad, and super funny. I’ve been looking forward to the second season from the moment I finished binging the first season last April, and now we know the new batch of episodes will drop this summer. Check out the new photos below.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Photos

Looks like Devi (the winning and wonderful Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is going to be trying to choose a love interest for herself (complete with a pros and cons list, naturally) after spending the entire first season pining after Paxton and then surprising herself when she made out with Ben in the finale.

And as you can see from that last photo, Common is chatting it up with Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi’s mom, Nalini. Deadline reports that the actor/musician was such a big fan of the first season that he reached out to the producers about appearing in season 2, and they wrote a recurring role specifically for him. “Oscar winner Common is into our show,” Mindy Kaling said at the recent SAG Awards when Common publicly expressed his fandom. “I wonder if he likes the producers of our show,” she joked, “I can leave now, can take my mic off.”

He’ll play “Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone — except Nalini.”

This won’t be the first time a guest star will be playing a confident doctor character with potential romantic ties to a female lead on a Mindy Kaling show. She previously hired Jay and Mark Duplass to play the Deslaurier brothers, male midwives who had sexual tension with Mindy’s own doctor character on her earlier show The Mindy Project.

Kaling serves as the creator and executive producer of this series, alongside fellow EP Lang Fisher (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project), who is the showrunner and lead writer. Howard Klein and David Miner also executive produce.

Here’s the official synopsis of the upcoming season:

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

All ten episodes of Never Have I Ever season 2 arrive on Netflix sometime in July 2021.