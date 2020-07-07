Earlier this year, Hilary Swank got caught up in The Hunt. But over at Netflix, she’ll be leaving Earth behind in the new space drama series Away, which finds her as an astronaut on a high stakes mission to Mars. Not only does she have to deal with the pressure of her job, but also of leaving behind her family and home. The first Away trailer has arrived, teasing a series that looks much more interesting than Netflix’s last foray into space.

Away Trailer

In Away, Hilary Swank plays astronaut Emma Green, who joins a crew of astronauts from the United States, Russia, China, India, and Great Britain as they lead the first manned mission to Mars, forcing all the participants to leave behind their families and homes for three years. Though the exact mission isn’t specified, one can assume it’s the beginning of colonization. As the mission intensifies, so will their emotional hardships, which will make it that much more difficult to do their jobs.

While many space dramas have focused on imminent threats in the universe or danger from the mission itself, there aren’t too many that explore the hardships of astronauts being taken away from their families – especially when it comes to long missions that last years. Bringing that kind of drama to space may offer something refreshing.

The series also stars Josh Charles (The Good Wife), and Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation), along with Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, Monique Curnen, and Vivian Wu. You can see some new photos from the series below:

Hilary Swank stars as an astronaut and mother in an epic, emotional story of love and sacrifice from Jason Katims, the visionary who brought you Friday Night Lights and Parenthood Get your FIRST LOOK at Away, co-starring Josh Charles, premiering September 4 pic.twitter.com/Ef0H7jeafu — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 7, 2020

Away is created by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful), executive produced by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield), and loosely based on Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name. Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Roswell), Michelle Lee (Rise, The Path), Adam Kassan (Black Mass, End of Watch), and Jeni Mulein are also serving as executive producers. Jessica Goldberg (The Path) will be the series’ showrunner and writer, and she’s also executive producing with Ed Zwick (Nashville, The Last Samurai), who will direct the first episode.

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the Netflix series AWAY is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. AWAY shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

Away arrives on Netflix this fall on September 4, 2020.