After having quite a run during awards season with Roma, Netflix is making an even bigger push this year with The Irishman and Marriage Story making buzz as serious contenders in all the major categories. We’ll see how they fare at the Golden Globes this weekend and the Oscars next month, but no matter how the awards fall, Netflix is already getting ready for a big year. The streaming service has just teased over two dozen 2020 Netflix original movies.

This year’s offering’s from Netflix are nothing to balk at. They’ve got new movies from David Fincher, Spike Lee, Dee Rees, Charlie Kaufman, Ron Howard, Alan Yang, Tyler Perry, and Peter Berg, as well as movies starring Chadwick Boseman, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth, Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson, and many more. Get a rundown of what these movies are below.

Here are the titles Netflix was willing to tease in a series of tweets on Twitter: