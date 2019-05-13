You might remember awhile ago that there was talk about Nickelodeon bringing back Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim in the form of TV movies. However, ever since the projects were teased at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 and 2018 respectiely, we haven’t heard anything about when they might debut on the kids cable network. And now we know why.

Bob Bakish, the President and CEO of Viacom, announced during a an earnings conference call that Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus will debut on Netflix instead of airing on Nickelodeon.

Unfortunately, the earnings call announcement (picked up by Nick Alive) didn’t include any details on when either of the animated TV movie specials might be release on Netflix. Both of the TV movies were slated to be released in 2018, but their windows came and went without any word on what was happening with them. One would assume that they’re ready to release this year, but that’s just speculation on our part.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

The revival one the beloved Nicktoon Rocko’s Modern Life brings back creator Joe Murray for a special that has a unique approach to, well, modern life. Here’s the official synopsis:

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling brings the beloved characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996. Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko wholeheartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.

The voice cast brings back original actors Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents) as Rocko, Spunky, and Leon; Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Heffer Wolfe, Chuck, and Really Really Big Man; Mr. Lawrence (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Filburt Turtle and Maitre D’; Charlie Adler (Blaze and the Monster Machines) as Ed Bighead, Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe, and Mrs. Fathead; Linda Wallem (Nurse Jackie, executive producer) as Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Nosey and Joe Murray as Ralph Bighead. There are also new cast members like Steve Little (Adventure Time) as Cowboy and director Cosmo Segurson as Pillow Salesman.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Meanwhile, the later Nicktoon Invader Zim was created by Johnen Vaszquez, and it also picks up with an interesting idea that shakes up the original premise of the show. Here’s the synopsis:

In INVADER ZIM: Enter The Florpus, ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for. At some point, GIR rides a tiny donkey, and that’s all anyone should really care about.

The TV movie brings back original voice cast members Richard Horvitz (The Angry Beavers) and Rikki Simons return as ZIM and GIR, alongside Andy Berman as Dib Membrane and Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane. The show is also bringing back Wally Wingert as Almighty Tallest Red; Kevin McDonald as Almighty Tallest Purple; Rodger Bumpass as Professor Membrane, Dib and Gaz’s father; Olivia d’Abo as Tak, ZIM’s Irken nemesis; and Paul Greenberg as Poonchy, one of ZIM and Dib’s human classmates.

***

With Netflix recently picking up two new animated movies inspired by Nickelodeon’s shows The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it sounds like the streaming service is anxious to be in business with Nickelodeon. Could this mean we’ll get even more nostalgic revivals of classic Nicktoons? Maybe Netflix can spend the money to get Doug back from Disney and give the series some kind of revival that doesn’t ruin Nickelodeon’s version of the beloved animated series.