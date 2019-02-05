Netflix is finally attending the Oscars in a big way this year, with its critically acclaimed drama Roma a favorite to win the majority of its 10 nominations. And while the streaming giant has allegedly shelled out for one of the most expensive Oscar campaigns ever for the Alfonso Cuaron film, Netflix is making one last Oscar outreach that is decidedly much cheaper, and much more accessible.

A new Netflix Oscars sidebar has been rolled out on the streaming service, featuring all the Oscar-nominated movies available to stream. And that’s not just the 2019 nominees, but winners old and new, stretching back to 1942.

It may be near-impossible to find older movies on Netflix, but the streaming service is making it a little easier to watch movies made before 1985. But only if they were nominated for an Oscar. Netflix is featuring 69 Oscar-nominated films that are available to stream on the service ahead of the 91st Academy Awards ceremony later this month. But Netflix also plans to keep the feature around as a permanent asset, allowing binge-watchers to easily access Oscar darlings all year round. The featured films will change as Netflix regularly adds and removes films each month.

You can access the sidebar here or check out the list of all the Oscar-nominated films spotlighted by Netflix films below. The titles in bold are the ones up for an award at the February 24, 2019 Oscar ceremony.

13th (2016)

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

A War (2015)

Amy (2015)

Annie Hall (1977)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Black Panther (2018)

Boyhood (2014)

Carol (2015)

Coco (2017)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cutie and the Boxer (2013)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

East of Eden (1955)

End Game (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Extremis (2016)

Faces Places (2017)

Finding Vivian Maier (2013)

Fire at Sea (2016)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Happy Feet (2006)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Her (2013)

Heroin(e) (2017)

Howards End (1992)

Icarus (2017)

Incredibles 2 (2018)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Last Men in Aleppo (2017)

Lincoln (2012)

Lion (2016)

Milk (2008)

Mudbound (2017)

Mustang (2015)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

On Body and Soul (2017)

Prelude to War (1942)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Roma (2018)

Room (2015)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Strong Island (2017)

The Aviator (2004)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Departed (2006)

The English Patient (1996)

The Fighter (2010)

The Graduate (1967)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Look of Silence (2014)

The Pianist (2002)

The Square (2013)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The White Helmets (2016)

Undefeated (2011)

Virunga (2014)

West Side Story (1961)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (2015)