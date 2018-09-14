Netflix is unstoppable, adding more and more original material to their already crowded line-up. The streaming service has landed two new films: Dumplin‘, a dramedy starring Jennifer Aniston, and Yes Day, a comedy with Jennifer Garner. And that’s not all: the service will also serve as the international distributor for Uncut Gems, the new Safdie Brothers‘ movie with Adam Sandler, and recently added cast member Lakeith Stanfield. Get all the Netflix news below.

Dumplin’

Dumplin’, a movie with a title you can’t help but read in a Southern accent, has been picked up by Netflix, per THR. The film stars Jennifer Aniston and Patti Cake$‘s actress Danielle Macdonald. The dramedy tells the story of “the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.” The Proposal‘s Anne Fletcher helmed the movie, which will also feature several new Dolly Parton recordings of her classic songs.

I'm thrilled to tell y'all @netflix is releasing Dumplin', a movie I've been working on with some very talented folks? The soundtrack releases worldwide Nov. 30th & the film will be out later this year! Stay tuned! ? https://t.co/jR9UxOZKcq — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 12, 2018

Dumplin’ is expected to be released on Netflix later this year, with a limited theatrical run in select theaters as well.

Yes Day

The Jennifer Garner family comedy Yes Day is coming to Netflix as well. Accoridng to THR, Garner will star in the film for director Miguel Arteta, based on the children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld. In the film, “parents set one day a year where they say ‘yes’ to their kids’ every request.” That makes this sound a little like the children’s version of The Purge, without all the murder. Garner actually celebrates Yes Day with her own kids, because she’s a cool mom. No release date has been set yet.

Uncut Gems

A24 is handling the domestic release of Uncut Gems, the latest flick from Good Time directors the Safdie Brothers. But the indie studio also just inked a deal for Netflix to distribute the film internationally, according to Deadline. The film features Adam Sandler (in a dramatic role) as “a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction who is juggling two relationships and escalating debts.” In addition to Sandler, some new cast members have been added. First up: Sorry to Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield, who will play “a key ally to a famous client of the jewelry store.” Frozen‘s Idina Menzel has also joined the cast (also per Deadline), playing Sandler’s wife. Of all the films mentioned in this story, this is the most exciting. Good Time was incredible, and Sandler has proven time and time again he can turn in a surprisingly great dramatic performance. No release date has been set yet for Uncut Gems, and the movie is still casting.