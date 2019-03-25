The world’s eyes are on Apple today as the company announces details of its streaming service, but meanwhile, Netflix is tweaking its existing strategies to maintain domination as long as possible.

Netflix is testing a new mobile-only plan which costs less than $4 per month, and they’ve also teased the possibility of offering different subscription periods. Find out more below.

Netflix Mobile Plan

It’s no secret that Netflix has been expanding its reach on a global scale over the past several years. They’ve specifically set their sights on India, where there are as many as 100 million people that Netflix hopes to convert into subscribers. According to The Verge, Netflix is now testing a new mobile-only plan in “select countries” which costs $3.63 per month – half the price of their lowest-priced traditional tier, which costs $7.26. With Star India’s Hotstar Premium streaming service offering subscriptions at only $2.73, it makes sense that Netflix needs to do something drastic if they want to enter that market effectively.

It’s unclear if this new mobile-only plan is being tested in the United States, but here’s where I show my age: personally, I would never consider subscribing to a mobile-only version of any streaming service because my phone is not my device of choice when it comes to watching movies or TV shows. Many people reading this might actually prefer the mobile plan – and since “mobile screens are the majority consumption device” in India, it definitely makes sense for Netflix to give this a try and see what happens. But the cinephile purist in me hopes that they at least make users turn their phones sideways instead of implementing those rumored mobile-specific cuts for vertical video.

In a statement to The Verge, Netflix said:

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries, where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time.”

As far as I can tell, that part about subscribing “in shorter increments of time” is a new idea for Netflix, indicating that the streaming giant may be interested in offering plans that only last for a week or two instead of a full month. Maybe Netflix thinks Indian users would be more likely to get hooked on the service as a whole if it provides the option to binge a few shows for a shorter period? We’ll have to see how this gambit plays out, and if the company decides to make this test a permanent option going forward.