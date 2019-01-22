Netflix in Talks to Join the MPAA

On the heels of Netflix‘s historic first Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, the streaming giant may be taking big steps to becoming a major player in the movie business.

Netflix may join the Motion Picture Association of America, the Hollywood body responsible for the film rating system as well as copyright protection. All six major studios in Hollywood are currently represented at this trade association, and Netflix joining MPAA would make it the first streaming service to make that leap.

Variety reports that Netflix is in advanced talks to join the MPAA, cementing its status as a major industry player rather than just a disruptor. The MPAA currently has six major studios as members, including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures, Sony Pictures, and 20th Century Fox. However, with the oncoming acquisition of Fox by the Walt Disney Company, the MPAA is facing the loss of one of its legacy members, 20th Century Fox. And now Netflix may be stepping up to take its place.

As first reported by Politico, Netflix is currently going through negotiations to join its exclusive membership. Each members pays annual dues between $15 million to $20 million per year, but we all know that the streaming giant — which seems to draw from a bottomless well of cash — can afford that.

Netflix’s potential induction into the MPAA would be the first time a tech/internet company that originated in Silicon Valley joins the association. Though the streaming service has mostly served as a disruptor of the film and TV industry, there’s no denying the power and influence that Netflix now wields over the moviegoing audience. The tech industry may frequently butt heads with the MPAA on issues like copyright and trade, but with the introduction of original content on Netflix and its rival platforms Amazon, Hulu, YouTube and Apple, the line between the tech world and the entertainment world is becoming blurred. Major media companies like Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal have all conceded to the power of streaming, launching their own digital platforms as well.

Now, Netflix is making major inroads to achieving credibility in the movie industry. It earned the highly coveted Best Picture nomination for Alfonso Cuaron‘s masterful drama Roma (and could easily earn that win too) and is now being considered to join the big-timers in one of the oldest Hollywood bodies.