E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, is an industry trade show devoted to video games, so it’s common to see companies like Sony and Microsoft promoting their upcoming games every year. But a new player is about to enter the fray: Netflix is attending the convention this year, and the streaming service plans to adapt some of its popular television shows into video games.

Netflix E3 Presentation

In a forced Twitter conversation between the official E3 account and Netflix’s sci-fi and fantasy-centric NX account, the two companies revealed that a Netflix E3 panel presentation is happening at the convention this year, and it will be titled “Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games.” What can attendees expect to learn during the discussion?

Of course there’s the upcoming @Stranger_Things game but hmmmmm… there’s definitely more to come! pic.twitter.com/UFBUCAs7Qr — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 13, 2019

That .gif is from Stranger Things 3: The Game, which adapts the upcoming third season, and we’ve known about that for a little while now. (BonusXP, the company responsible for the upcoming game, already released a Stranger Things mobile game last year.)

The fact that Netflix is invested in the video game space is interesting for anyone who’s been tracking their ongoing attempts to conquer the entertainment world, and with the upcoming Disney+ looking like it will pose the latest threat against them, Netflix appears to be using this expansion opportunity as a way to secure a foothold in a corner of entertainment that they never previously needed to occupy.

So the new Stranger Things 3 game arrives on July 4, 2019, but what else could be on the horizon for Netflix?

These Netflix Originals Seem Like They’d Make Good Games

Netflix already has an established library of popular titles to choose from when it comes to video game adaptations, and several of its shows immediately come to mind as strong candidates for getting the game treatment.

I wouldn’t be remotely surprised to learn about something related to Black Mirror , especially considering how Netflix executives have already talked about wanting to produce more interactive content in the vein of Bandersnatch. (Not to mention that the branching narrative movie had a secret ending which led to a video game version of the story.)

A wrestling game based on G.L.O.W. seems like a no brainer.

There’s an animated Fast & Furious show coming that’s aimed at kids, so a racing game based on that wouldn’t be too far-fetched.

The totally out-there series The OA seems like it’s loaded with opportunities to explore corners of its story in game form.

Lost in Space could be the basis for a cool exploration-based game akin to something like No Man’s Sky.

The Umbrella Academy seems tailor-made for a co-op superhero fighting game.

Netflix is about to debut a TV show starring Henry Cavill that’s based on The Witcher video game franchise, so perhaps the snake will eat its own tail and they could develop a new game based on the events of the show.

I could even see Netflix trying to further expand its true crime footprint with a detective/mystery game based on Making a Murderer (maybe with a new, fictional case so it doesn’t get too messy with real people being involved).

That’s all entirely speculation on my part, but we’re extremely curious to see what Netflix actually has in the works. We’ll find out during their E3 panel sometime between June 11-13, 2019.