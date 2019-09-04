The crime drama is one of Hollywood’s most reliable genres in both film and television. Soon Netflix will deliver a unique crime procedural called Criminal, which follows 12 police interrogations in four countries, all taking place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. Making this series even more interesting is that each of the episodes will be in the hands of different directors from around the world, and they each feature a fantastic ensemble of international talent. Watch the Criminal trailer below.

Criminal Trailer

Focusing on the mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in the interrogation hot seat, the series takes a look at 12 crime stories spread across the France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Each country features a few different criminal stories directed by Frederic Mermoud (The Returned), Oliver Hirschbiegel (The Invasion), Mariano Barroso (What the Future Holds), and Jim Field Smith (She’s Out of My League) respectively, with the latter also working as showrunner with George Kay (Killing Eve)

Each country has their own cast bringing the criminal interrogations to life. Here’s the roster of talent involved:

United Kingdom : Guest stars: David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey. Regular cast: Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Nicholas Pinnock, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, Shubham Saraf.

Guest stars: David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey. Regular cast: Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Nicholas Pinnock, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, Shubham Saraf. Cast France: Guest stars: Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier, Sara Giraudeau. Regular cast: Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay, Mhamed Arezki.

Guest stars: Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier, Sara Giraudeau. Regular cast: Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay, Mhamed Arezki. Cast Germany : Guest stars: Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss. Regular cast: Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin.

: Guest stars: Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss. Regular cast: Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin. Cast Spain: Guest stars: Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández. Regular cast: Emma Suárez, Álvaro Cervantes. Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada.

This is not only an outstanding array of talent, but an intriguing premise for a series. It’s crime procedural without feeling like your average network approach to the genre. Sure, it’ll have a lot of the elements of a standard crime drama, but seeing this kind of premise play out across four different countries will be a unique perspective in each crime story. Perhaps there’s a chance that some of them are connected, but even if they end up all being independent of each other, it still allows for a fascinating line-up of stories from distinctly different filmmakers.

Criminal arrives on Netflix a bit later this month on September 20, 2019.