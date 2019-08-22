Every western neo-noir needs a doomed ingenue, and the beautifully tragic Julia is that to John Cho‘s grizzled bounty hunter Spike Siegel in Netflix’s upcoming Cowboy Bebop adaptation. The live-action remake of the acclaimed anime series created by Shinichiro Watanabe has found its Julia in Elena Satine, best known for her roles in Twin Peaks: The Return, Strange Angel, and Revenge. Satine joins the Cowboy Bebop cast four months after Cho was announced as the lead in the 10-episode Netflix series.

Deadline broke the news that Netflix has cast Elena Satine in the role of Julia, the doomed ex-lover of Cho’s impossibly cool “cowboy” Spike Siegel. Described as having “a sultry beauty and a voice to die for, Julia is the dream-like object of Spike Spiegel’s (Cho) desire. She struggles to survive in a violent world.”

In the original anime series, which ran from 1998 to 1999, Julia is one of the rare characters to only appear in flashbacks until the final episode, despite being one of the main driving points of the entire series. Not a part of the main bounty hunter crew that Spike leads, Julia is tied to Spike’s past and his hostile relationship to Vicious, the leader of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate in Tharsis and the main antagonist of the series. Satine certainly has the beautiful but deadly look down, and may add more of a dark twist to the character often portrayed as the zenith of all that is pure and good in the world.

Cowboy Bebop is a “jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world — for the right price.” The series stars Cho, with Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell playing his motley crew of bounty hunters

Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil and The Punisher) will direct the first two episodes in a 10-episode series, while Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as showrunners/executive producers.