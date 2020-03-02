Netflix has become home to countless stand-up comedy specials from some of the finest comedians working today. Dave Chappelle, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Seth Meyers, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Tig Notaro and dozens more all have their own Netflix stand-up specials. Now Netflix will gather up some of those great stand-up talents for the first Netflix Is A Joke Fest in Los Angeles this spring. But it’s not just stand-up that will bring the laughs to the west coast.

Netflix Is A Joke Fest will run from April 27 through May 3, featuring over 100 live shows from some of the biggest names in comedy. Here’s the flyer with a bunch of the names scheduled to perform:

As you can see, the line-up also includes STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with headliners like Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes and more.

In addition to these comedy shows, there will also be a panel with the cast of Schitt’s Creek, as well as the inaugural edition of The Hall, a ceremony that will honor some of the greatest names in stand-up comedy by inducting them into a hall of fame of sorts. Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and more will honor George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams in the first celebration.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a press release:

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth. This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

Tickets will be on sale everywhere starting March 6 at 10am PT, but there will be select pre-sales available as early as March 3. But don’t worry if you can’t make it to the festival, because excerpts from shows will be posted on Netflix’s social media platforms and broadcast on SiriusXM radio. On top of that, 11 of the shows from the fest will be recorded as new Netflix specials, though it hasn’t been specified which comedians will be recording their new specials there.

Netflix Is A Joke Fest tickets go on sale March 6th at 10am PT, with select pre-sales available as early as March 3. Get more details on the festival over here.