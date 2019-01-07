David Fincher and Tim Miller aren’t exactly names I associate with each other, but both filmmakers are now involved with the upcoming Netflix animated anthology Love, Death & Robots. The series will feature a variety of genres, with 5 to 15 minute episodes presented in 2D animation, photoreal CGI, and more. Different teams of filmmakers from all over the globe will have a hand in creating the series.

It would be pretty cool if David Fincher made another movie again. But in the meantime, we’ll have to make due with his producing projects. Like Love, Death & Robots, a new animated anthology series he’s producing with Tim Miller. Miller’s short form animation company Blur Studio will likely be involved, but the series will involve all types of animation.

Regarding the project, Miller said (via THR):

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream project. It combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

The series will blend genres – horror, sci-fi, comedy, fantasy. I’m not a huge fan of Miller’s work (the first Deadpool is poorly directed, folks), but I am a fan of Fincher, so his involvement interests me. I’m not sure how hands-on he’ll be, but he has a history spearheading projects for Netflix, including House of Cards and Mindhunter (hey, Netflix, can we get the second season of that sometime soon?).

All said, this sounds neat. And the idea that the episodes will only be 5 to 15 minutes long is promising, because you can breeze through them. The mingling of genres is also a great touch, and the show will apparently feature such colorful characters as “sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers robots gone wild.” This could turn out to be cool. There’s no premiere date yet, but it’s likely to premiere on Netflix sometime this year. In addition to Miller and Fincher, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen will also produce. Meanwhile, Miller also has the upcoming Terminator sequel on the horizon, and Fincher may or may not direct World War Z 2, depending on who you ask.

In the meantime, here are some teaser images from Love, Death & Robots, via Collider.